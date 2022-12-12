  1. World
Over 11,000 children killed or maimed in Yemen war: UNICEF

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – More than 11,000 children are known to have been killed or maimed in Yemen's war since it escalated nearly eight years ago, the United Nations said Monday.

"The true toll of this conflict is likely to be far higher," said the children's agency UNICEF about the casualties of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

"Thousands of children have lost their lives, and hundreds of thousands more remain at risk of death from preventable disease or starvation," said UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell.

About 2.2 million Yemeni children are acutely malnourished, one-quarter of them aged under five, and most are at extreme risk from cholera, measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases, UNICEF said.

Hundreds of thousands have died since, either as a result of fighting or indirectly through unsafe drinking water, disease outbreaks, hunger and other impacts, AFP reported.

The agency's latest numbers confirm 3,774 child deaths between March 2015 and September 2022.

UNICEF appealed for $484.4 million in funding to tackle the humanitarian crisis. 

