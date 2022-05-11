  1. World
May 11, 2022, 10:30 PM

Saudis violate Yemeni ceasefire 129 times

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – A Yemeni military source told news sources that the Saudi-led coalition has violated the ceasefire in Yemen 129 times in one day.

Flying the coalition's armed reconnaissance aircraft over the Yemeni provinces of Sa'ada, Hajjah and Marib are among the ceasefire violations made by Saudis.

Saudi coalition forces also artillery attacked the positions of the Yemeni army and popular committees in different Yemeni provinces, according to the report.

News sources also reported that two Yemeni civilians were killed in the provinces of Marib and Al Bayda following the explosion of the remnants of Saudi planted landmines.

UN Special Representative Hans Grundberg has recently announced a two-month ceasefire in Yemen beginning on April 1.

Widespread violations of the temporary ceasefire have resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians and damage to their farms and property.

