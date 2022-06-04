Iran welcomes extension of ceasefire in Yemen

Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Islamic Republic of Iran hopes to witness the complete removal of blockade on Yemen, establishment of a lasting ceasefire in the country and achieving a political solution in the light of efforts made in this regard.

Islamic Republic of Iran, based on its strategic vision and principled policies, has always considered ‘political’ solution as the only solution to Yemeni crisis and has used all its capacities to promote a just peace based on the realities of Yemen.

MA/5506363