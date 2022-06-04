  1. Politics
Jun 4, 2022, 9:49 AM

Iran welcomes extension of ceasefire in Yemen

Iran welcomes extension of ceasefire in Yemen

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman welcomed the agreement reached between parties involved in Yemen war at the proposal of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to extend the ceasefire in Yemen for another two months.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Islamic Republic of Iran hopes to witness the complete removal of blockade on Yemen, establishment of a lasting ceasefire in the country and achieving a political solution in the light of efforts made in this regard.

Islamic Republic of Iran, based on its strategic vision and principled policies, has always considered ‘political’  solution as the only solution to Yemeni crisis and has used all its capacities to promote a just peace based on the realities of Yemen.

MA/5506363

News Code 187550
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187550/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News