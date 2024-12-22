Juan Carlos Garrido no longer Persepolis FC coach

The Iranian club have parted company with the Spanish coaches by mutual consent, Tehran Times reported.

The 55-year-old coach was named as Persepolis coach in June but was forced to leave the Iran champions following poor results.

Persepolis lost to struggling Mes Saturday night in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) Saturday night.

Persepolis sit fourth in the table five points behind leaders Tractor.

In the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite Persepolis sit sixth with two weeks remaining.

Garrido’s assistant Karim Bagheri has been named the interim coach of the giant Reds.

