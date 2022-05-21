Saudi-led coalition seizes Yemeni oil ship

An official spokesman for the Yemeni National Salvation Government Oil Company al-Mutawakil announced the seizure of another oil tanker belonging to the country by Saudi-led coalition forces.

He stressed that the Saudi coalition continues to steal ships carrying petroleum products. The Yemeni official also said that the ship was carrying 30,597 tons of diesel.

Saudi-led coalition forces have also violated the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah province 94 times in a day, Almasirah reported.

A member of the Yemeni Ansarullah Movement's Political Bureau Ali al-Qahoum warned Saudi Arabia about continuing the ceasefire violation in this country.

Yemeni armed forces will never remain indifferent to these aggressions and have many options in response to the repeated violation of the ceasefire by Saudi Arabia, he emphasized.

The Saudi coalition did not adhere to the ceasefire from the beginning and always violated it. The ceasefire was established primarily for humanitarian issues but Saudi Arabia prevents international and regional efforts from establishing of ceasefire in Yemen.

MA/5495037