Iran’s NIOC, Russia’s Gazprom agree to enhance cooperation

Speaking in his meeting with Russia’s Gazprom company on the sidelines of the 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2022) on Friday, managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Mohsen Khojastehmehr stressed the need to boost cooperation with the Russian side in the related field.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed that further negotiations for broader ties in various possible energy fields will be held in the future in the presence of both sides' engineers.

The 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairground on Friday in the presence of Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The exhibition will be running through May 16 at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

