May 13, 2022, 12:14 PM

Iran Oil Show 2022 inaugurated in Tehran

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – The 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2022) was opened at Tehran on Friday in the presence of Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and senior managers of the oil industry.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also attended the opening ceremony of the Exhibition in addition to the Iranian oil minister Javad Owji who addressed the ceremony.

A total of 1,200 Iranian companies and 44 foreign companies from 11 countries including Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Ukraine, South Africa and Belgium are taking part to showcase their latest products in the exhibition.

In this exhibition, National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), upstream oil industries, universities and scientific centers, startups, accelerators and science and technology parks, petrochemical and related industries, oil refining and distribution companies and knowledge-based companies, etc. will showcase their latest achievement in this edition of the fair.

The oil industry exhibition is one of the most important marketing venues for goods and technical and engineering services of Iranian and foreign companies active in Iranian oil industry.

The event will be running through May 16 at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

Mohamed Hamel the Secretary-General of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) will be the key speaker at the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition.

