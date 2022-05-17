Iran ready for gas swap from Turkmenistan to Armenia

Javad Owji made the remarks in a meeting with the Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan on Monday afternoon.

Iranain oil minister, after meeting with Gnel Sanosyan on Monday, while emphasizing the positive and constructive talks between the two sides, told Shana, "Negotiations for gas swap from Turkmenistan to Armenia through Iran have started and soon due to high capacity of Iran’s gas distribution network will achieve good results in this regard.”

He said that in his talks with the Armenian side, he had emphasized Iran's readiness to swap gas from Turkmenistan to this country, adding that good agreements were reached in the negotiations on increasing gas exports, petrochemical products and comprehensive development.

ZZ/SHANA