Iraq preparing pipelines to import Iranian gas

The spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, Ahmed Musa al-Abadi, said that Baghdad had recently reached an agreement with Tehran on the sale of gas to Iraq.

He told Al Sabaah newspaper that the amount of Iranian gas exports to Iraq will increase from 8 million cubic meters per day to 30 million cubic meters, although, this does not meet Iraq's need for electricity on the verge of summer.

Al-Abadi also said that Iraq is set to pay energy debts to Iran over a three-year period.

The chairman of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Majid Chegini on the sidelines of a press conference in Tehran on Sunday said that negotiations are underway to extend the gas export contract to Turkey and Iraq, while the two countries have requested an increase in gas exports.

The NIGC chairman added that he will make the necessary efforts to resume the country's gas trade with other countries and the necessary follow-ups will be made for gas exports to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey and Iraq.

