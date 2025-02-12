  1. Economy
Feb 12, 2025, 4:21 PM

NICICO reports major rise in sales in 10-month period

NICICO reports major rise in sales in 10-month period

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICICO) has reported a major increase in its domestic and international sales in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).

The National Iranian Copper Industry Company (NICICO) said in a statement on Tuesday that its sales had reached 1,330 trillion rials (the equivalent of $1.92 billion at rates in a government-controlled market) in April-January, up 32% from the previous same period, Press TV reported.

The statement said that its domestic sales had increased by 29% year on year in the 10 months to late January to reach 1,020 trillion rials.

It said exports had reached more than 310 trillion rials or $644 million, adding that international sales had increased by 43% in rial terms and by 956% in dollar terms.

The NICICO described its sales performance as “successful”.

The firm is a subsidiary of Iran’s state metals and mining company the IMIDRO.

It has seen a major rise in activity and sales in recent years amid a boom in the Iranian minerals sector which many experts believe is a result of US sanctions on Iran’s petroleum industry.

Metals and raw minerals exports have been a major way of earning hard currency for Iran since the US toughened its sanctions on the country’s oil sales in 2019.

The NICICO announced in early January that Iran’s second-largest copper mine had reported a three-fold increase in its ore deposits.

It said that huge copper deposits had been discovered in Sungun mine in northwest Iran after a series of “shining exploration activities” in the area.

The company is also planning to speed up a giant copper mining project in the impoverished Sistan region in southeastern Iran.

MNA

News ID 228249

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News