We are man of talks but not at any price: Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian made the remarks on a visit to the southern Province of Bushehr on Wednesday.

"He [the US President Donald Trump] offers negotiations, but in the meantime, tries to block all the way and to stop us. If you're the man of talks, why are you doing this?" Pezeshkian said in his address to a gathering in Bushehr.

"I promised during my election campaign that I would go for talks, but I would say now that we want talks but not at any price," the president said.

He continued to stress that with reliance on domestic resources, the problems could be solved.

KI/6377001