Mehr Media Group, Rossiya Segodnya news agency ink MoU

As the meeting held through the videoconference, this MoU was inked by CEO of Mehr Media Group Mohammad Mehdi Rahmati and Head of the International Cooperation Directorate of the Rossiya Segodnya Media Group Vasily Pushkov.

The cooperation of the two media groups is considered as a giant step in strengthening the media relations between the two countries.

At the start of his speech, Chief Executive of Mehr Media Group Mohammad Mehdi Rahmati emphasized that this memorandum of understanding marks the beginning of a formal cooperation between the two media groups, which has been formed based on trust and previous friendly relations.

He expressed hope that the cooperation will turn into a sustainable and bilateral relationship especially in various areas of news and exchange of experiences.

Deputy CEO of Mehr News Agency Hesameddin Heidari, who was also present at the meeting, referred to the shared historical background between Iran and Russia and described the memorandum as an opportunity to take advantage of each other's capacities.

This memorandum of understanding should be practically implemented to improve the performance of both media outlets, he underlined.

Also, Editor-in-Chief of the English desk of Mehr News Agency Ms. Zohreh Khanmohammadi expressed her satisfaction with this cooperation, saying that the media and journalists of Iran and Russia have mutual trust and understanding, and this cooperation can help improve media relations between the two countries.

She also thanked for holding this videoconference meeting and expressed hope that cooperation between Mehr Media Group and Rossiya Segodnya News Agency will continue in the future.

Head of the International Cooperation Directorate of the Rossiya Segodnya Media Group Vasily Pushkov pointed to the complete familiarity of the Russian news agency's reporters with Mehr News Agency and welcomed the signing of this memorandum of understanding with the leading Iranian news agency.

This memorandum of understanding will be the introduction to the practical cooperation between the two sides, he said, adding this cooperation will continue strongly in the future.

MA/6377172