8 killed from severe weather in Japan

The arrival of the coldest wave of the season has led to the high snowfall totals, reaching record levels as high as 427 centimeters (14 feet) on Feb. 10, according to the country’s meteorological agency.

The Interior Ministry said eight people ranging in age from their 60s to 90s have died since Feb. 4 -- all suspected to be related to snow removal activities, Anadolu news agency reported.

Those who died were in Japan's five prefectures -- Fukushima, Niigata, Toyama, Nagano and Fukui.

On Feb. 9, a 96-year-old woman was discovered buried in the snow on her front porch in the village of Sakae in the Nagano Prefecture and was later confirmed to have died.

