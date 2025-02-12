Israeli forces storm more towns in West Bank

Israeli soldiers assaulted three students near a school in the town of Huwara, south of Nablus, causing bruises.

A number of students suffered suffocation injuries after Israeli forces used tear gas and sound bombs on them in the town of al-Khader, south of Bethlehem, Al Jazeera reported.

Israeli special forces stormed Aqqaba town, north of Tubas, and surrounded a house.

Accompanied by bulldozers and heavy machinery, Israeli forces damaged agricultural land and demolished a retaining wall in Funduq village, east of Qalqilya.

Homes were raided after soldiers stormed the town of al-Issawiya, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem.

A UN delegation visited the Balata camp east of Nablus to assess damage and the humanitarian situation.

MNA