  1. Sports
Feb 19, 2022, 10:50 AM

Delkhani grabs gold medal at Danklov Western wrestling comp.

Delkhani grabs gold medal at Danklov Western wrestling comp.

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Iranian western wrestler Meysam Delkhani won a gold medal in the western wrestling competitions of the Danklov and Nikolai Petrov Cup.

The international freestyle and western wrestling competitions of Danklov and Nikolai Petrov Cup is being held from February 19 to March 1 in Valiko Tarnovo.

In the 79 kg weight category, Meysam Delkhani grabbed a gold medal. Alireza Abdoli in the 72 kg weight category and Alireza Mohammadi in the 82 kg weight category each won a bronze medal in western wrestling competitions.

In freestyle wrestling competitions, Mostafa Ghiasi also won a bronze medal in the 79 kg weight category.

RHM/5427673    

News Code 184049
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184049/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News