Delkhani grabs gold medal at Danklov Western wrestling comp.

The international freestyle and western wrestling competitions of Danklov and Nikolai Petrov Cup is being held from February 19 to March 1 in Valiko Tarnovo.

In the 79 kg weight category, Meysam Delkhani grabbed a gold medal. Alireza Abdoli in the 72 kg weight category and Alireza Mohammadi in the 82 kg weight category each won a bronze medal in western wrestling competitions.

In freestyle wrestling competitions, Mostafa Ghiasi also won a bronze medal in the 79 kg weight category.

RHM/5427673