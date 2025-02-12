Brazil places AI governance at top of BRICS, G20 negotiations

Speaking at the AI Action Summit, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira highlighted the urgency of addressing AI’s impact on democracy, sovereignty, and global governance.

During Brazil’s 2024 G20 presidency, discussions centred on using AI to enhance information integrity, TV BRICS reported.

Brazil also launched an initiative on information integrity and climate change in collaboration with the United Nations and UNESCO. These efforts will continue at COP30 in Belem, where the intersection of AI, sustainability, and digital governance will be a key focus.

Looking ahead to its 2025 BRICS chairmanship, Brazil is advocating for greater representation of the Global South in AI policymaking. Vieira stressed that sustainable solutions require the inclusion of developing nations to prevent deepening digital divides. He also underscored the need for AI regulations that prioritise democratic values and societal well-being.



MA/PR