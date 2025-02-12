Iran files complaint to UNSC over Trump's threats

Kazem Gharibabadi made the announcement in an X post on Tuesday, three days after Trump warned that he would prefer to make a deal with Iran instead of "bombing the hell out of it... They don’t want to die. Nobody wants to die.”

According to Press TV website, Ghraibabadi said the huge participation of the Iranian people in Monday's march commemorating the 46th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution was "a strong response to the US president's recent threats."

"Iran will resolutely protect its security and national interests," he added.

Tehran will "legally pursue" Trump's statements that "run counter to the international law and the UN Charter," he said, noting that a letter of protest would be registered as an official UN Security Council document.

Trump's warning came a few days after he signed an order seeking to cut Iran's oil exports to zero, while also claiming that he wanted to work towards a nuclear deal.

The directive is part of broader sanctions re-imposed after Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018.

Also responding to Trump's threat, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that the country “does not seek war… but will not yield to foreign pressure.”

He further criticized US president's claim of willingness to hold talks with Iran while simultaneously restoring his so-called “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

“Trump says let’s have a dialogue, and then … he signs and announces all possible conspiracies to bring the [Islamic] Revolution to its knees,” Pezeshkian said.

MNA