Israeli regime pushes bill to rename West Bank in docs

"Israel" occupied the West Bank during the Six-Day War in June 1967. Prior to that, the Palestinian territory was under Jordanian control since 1948.

Rothman criticized the current terminology in "Israel’s" legal framework as a "historical distortion” that must be rectified.

"The fact that the official legal language of the State of Israel still includes the disgraceful term ‘West Bank’ is an insult to the Knesset, the Jewish people, and our history," he said.

Rothman claimed that "this phrase serves a false narrative and erases our historical rights.”

The bill’s preamble asserts that "Judea and Samaria are an inseparable part of the historic homeland of the Jewish people," underscoring their deep-rooted significance in Jewish history.

With its preliminary passage, the bill will now be referred to the Knesset’s Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee—chaired by Rothman—for further deliberation before proceeding to additional readings.