Iranian wrestler wins silver medal at 2022 Pytlasinski Cup

Daliri, in the 63 kg category, managed to make it to the finals by defeating his Hungarian opponent in the first stage and the Romanian opponent in the second stage.

Losing to a Kyrgyz wrestler in the final match, Daliri won the silver medal.

In the 60 kg category, another Iranian wrestler Mostafa Rezaei got 9th place.

Mohammad Ali Geraei in the 77 kg category, Mohammad Hossein Mahmoudi in the 82 kg category, and Mohammad Hadi Saravi in the 97 kg category will compete against their opponents today.

