A large fire breaks out in Haifa fuel tank in occupied lands

According to local media in the occupied territories, a large fire broke out in a fuel depot in Haifa on Monday.

As reported by the Zionist regime media outlets, the fire broke out around noon on Monday in “Kiriat Haim” warehouse in Haifa, and firefighting teams are continuing their efforts to extinguish the fire, Palestinian news agency reported.

An informed official with the local Fire Department in the Israeli regime said that 10 fire and rescue teams are working to contain the fire at the oil depots in Kiriat Haim Warehouse.

Firefighters are using large cranes and hoses to prevent the fire from spreading. The incident has not yet had any casualties.

Zionist regime local media have claimed that the fire at the oil depots has been contained.

However, according to people in the region, a strong smell of fuel has spread throughout the area.

