27 people killed after fire rips through Delhi office: India

The large fire broke out at the four-storey building near a railway station in the western suburb of Mundka in the late afternoon on Friday, but its cause was not immediately clear, The Guardian wrote.

Television footage showed smoke billowing out of the windows of the building, with firefighters helping those trapped on the upper floors to escape as hundreds watched. More than 30 fire trucks were at the scene, along with ambulances.

“Twenty-seven charred bodies were recovered from the building and almost two dozen injured are undergoing treatment,” said Satpal Bharadwaj, who was in charge of operations for the Delhi fire service at the scene.

Bharadwaj said there were about 70 people in the building when the blaze erupted.

“There was no fire exit and most of the people died due to asphyxiation,” he said, adding that more would be known after autopsies could be conducted.

