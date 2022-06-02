Several killed, injured in ammunition depot blast in Syria

A large fire broke out in the Babisqa area near the Syrian-Turkish border on the northern outskirts of Idlib when an ammunition depot belonging to a group called Faylaq al-Sham exploded, Al Mayadeen reported.

Two Faylaq al-Sham elements were killed and four civilians were injured in the blast.

A 12-year-old girl was also killed after a refugee camp in the area was set on fire as a result of the blast, according to the reports.

The news sources added that 45 of the refugees' tents caught fire too.

A military source affiliated with the Syrian opposition said the blast was caused by an unidentified drone attack on the ammunition depot, but other military sources said the blast occurred as a vehicle was transferring artillery shells from there.

