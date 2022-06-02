  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jun 2, 2022, 9:08 AM

Several killed, injured in ammunition depot blast in Syria

Several killed, injured in ammunition depot blast in Syria

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – News sources on Thursday reported that following an explosion that broke out in an ammunition depot in Syria's Idlib, 6 people were killed and wounded.

A large fire broke out in the Babisqa area near the Syrian-Turkish border on the northern outskirts of Idlib when an ammunition depot belonging to a group called Faylaq al-Sham exploded, Al Mayadeen reported.

Two Faylaq al-Sham elements were killed and four civilians were injured in the blast.

A 12-year-old girl was also killed after a refugee camp in the area was set on fire as a result of the blast, according to the reports.

The news sources added that 45 of the refugees' tents caught fire too.

A military source affiliated with the Syrian opposition said the blast was caused by an unidentified drone attack on the ammunition depot, but other military sources said the blast occurred as a vehicle was transferring artillery shells from there.

MP/5505234

News Code 187499
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187499/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News