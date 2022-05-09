Hezbollah puts forces on alert amid Israeli military drill

The Israeli regime military is going to hold its biggest-ever war drill while the Lebanese Hezbollah has put all its forces on alert as the Israeli military drill goes on.

The Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah implicitly said in one of his recent speeches that the movement was going to hold a military exercise.

Lebanese sources have predicted that Hezbollah forces will remain on alert until the end of the Zionist Israeli regime's exercise.

It is worth mentioning that Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah also announced in his speech earlier today that "As I announced on Quds Day, we asked the Resistance to be prepared to face the enemy."

MNA/TSNM2707952