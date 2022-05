According to the reports, people suspected of being members of ISIL blew up the gas pipeline.

Egyptian officials added that the explosion only caused a fire and no one was injured.

In February 2018, ISIL elements blew up the Egyptian gas pipeline in the same area.

Since 2018, the Egyptian army has carried out large-scale operations against extremist elements affiliated with ISIL in the Sinai region, during which hundreds of terrorists were killed.

