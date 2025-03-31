  1. Politics
Araghchi discusses regional issues with UAE, Egypt FMs

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held phone conversations with his counterparts from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt to discuss regional developments.

In the phone call with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Araghchi thanked the United Arab Emirates for conveying a letter from US President Donald Trump to Iran and briefed his counterpart on the latest developments and related decisions.

The two sides stressed the importance of ongoing bilateral consultations to strengthen relations and promote regional peace and stability.

In a separate call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, discussions were centered on the escalating crisis in Gaza and broader regional tensions.

Araghchi highlighted the urgent need for coordinated regional efforts to halt the genocide in Gaza, end Israeli aggression against Lebanon and Syria, and stop US military attacks on Yemen.

