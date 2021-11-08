'Zalava' goes to Chicago Critics FilmFest.

Chicago Critics Film Festival will host the Iranian film 'Zalava' directed by Arsalan Amiri.

The eighth Chicago Critics Film Festival will be held on November 12-14 at Chicago’s historic Music Box Theatre.

The synopsis of 'Zalava', a ghost story with elements of noir and melodrama set in pre-revolution Iran, reads, "When a village is claimed to be possessed, an atheist police officer attempts to denounce the exorcist in charge, whom he believes is nothing but a fraud."

Navid Pourfaraj, Pouria Rahimi Sam, Baset Rezaei, and Hoda Zeinolabedin are among the cast members.

'Zalava' has been screened at the 36th Venice International Film Critics’ Week, Italy. It has received the International Film Critics’ Week Grand Prize along with the section’s dedicated FIPRESCI Award.

The film has been also taken part in Anomaly - The Rochester Genre Film Festival which was held on November 4-7 in New York.

