Iran, Azerbaijan presidents hold phone conversation

During the call, President Pezeshkian congratulated Aliyev on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and Nowruz. He expressed his hope that the people of Azerbaijan and Muslims worldwide would benefit from the blessings of this sacred month and festive occasion.

Pezeshkian also touched on his upcoming visit to Azerbaijan, emphasizing that the visit aims to enhance diplomatic discussions and strengthen bilateral ties.

"I hope that during my visit, we can hold effective and successful discussions to further expand and deepen the brotherly relations between our two neighboring nations," Pezeshkian stated.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, for his part, extended the Eid al-Fitr and Nowruz greetings, congratulating Pezeshkian and the Iranian people on the occasion.

Aliyev also expressed enthusiasm about Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit, highlighting Azerbaijan’s eagerness to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

