Militaries in France, Europe bracing for war with Russia

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – Military officials in European countries are preparing for a potential confrontation with Russia as a hybrid conflict or even a direct war, a media outlet reported.

Senior military officials in European countries are preparing for a potential confrontation with Russia as a hybrid conflict or even a direct war, Le Figaro reported, citing military sources.

A French officer told the newspaper that his country’s military is "getting ready for the worst."

A similar atmosphere can be seen "in multiple European countries" where the militaries are considering various war scenarios. Even as the likelihood of a full-out war between Russia and NATO is low, given the risks of a nuclear escalation, the European militaries are mulling a limited-scale military operation in a European country, outside Europe, or waging a hybrid war, Le Figaro wrote.

