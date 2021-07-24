'Zalava' to go on screen at Venice Intl. Film Critics’ Week

The 36th Venice International Film Critics’ Week unveiled its 2021 line-up and Iranian film 'Zalava' by Arsalan Amiri are among the films in this section.

The synopsis of 'Zalava', a ghost story with elements of noir and melodrama set in pre-revolution Iran, reads, "When a village is claimed to be possessed, an atheist police officer attempts to denounce the exorcist in charge, whom he believes is nothing but a fraud."

Navid Pourfaraj, Pouria Rahimi Sam, Baset Rezaei, and Hoda Zeinolabedin are among the cast members.

The official selection lineup will be announced on July 26.

The 78th edition of the Venice fest runs September 1-11.

