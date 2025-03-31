Fresh US strikes on Yemen leaves casualties

The US Armed Forces have carried out two more strikes on the Hajjah Governorate in northwestern Yemen, Al Masirah TV channel reported.

According to Al Masirah, the shelling killed two people and wounded a child.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

MP/