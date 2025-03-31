  1. World
  2. Middle East
Mar 31, 2025, 2:07 PM

Fresh US strikes on Yemen leaves casualties

Fresh US strikes on Yemen leaves casualties

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – At least two people were killed in fresh airstrikes carried out by the United States on Yemen.

The US Armed Forces have carried out two more strikes on the Hajjah Governorate in northwestern Yemen, Al Masirah TV channel reported.

According to Al Masirah, the shelling killed two people and wounded a child.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

MP/

News ID 230072

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News