May 5, 2022, 3:30 PM

Russia simulates nuclear strikes near EU

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – Russian news sources on Wednesday quoted the country's Defense Ministry as saying that its forces had carried out simulated nuclear missile strikes in the western enclave of Kaliningrad on the border with the European Union.

During Wednesday's war games, Russia practiced "electronic launches" of nuclear-capable Iskander mobile ballistic missile systems near Russia's borders with EU-members Lithuania and Poland, the defense ministry said in a statement, the Moscow Times reported. 

The Russian forces practiced single and multiple strikes at targets imitating missile systems, airfields, defended infrastructure, military equipment and command posts, according to the statement.

The units involved also practiced "actions in conditions of radiation and chemical contamination." More than 100 servicemen took part in the drills.

Russia placed nuclear forces on high alert shortly after the start of its military operation in Ukraine. 

Putin has warned of a "lightning fast" retaliation if the West directly intervenes in the Ukraine conflict.

