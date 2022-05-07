Large amount of US, European military equipment destroyed

Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Saturday that “in the vicinity of the Bogodukhov railway station in the Kharkiv region, a massive consignment of military equipment that Kyiv had received from the US and European countries has been obliterated”, Sputnik reported.

He added that as a result of the airstrike, “up to 280 [Ukrainian] nationalists as well as 48 units of weapons and military equipment have been destroyed”.

Konasheknov also singled out 18 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects, including two command posts in the Skovorodnikovo district of the Kharkiv region, as well as three ammunition and fuel depots in the Odessa region that were pulverised by Russian warplanes.

Last month, Moscow warned that the supplies of weapons provided by the US and its allies to Kyiv are exacerbating the Ukraine conflict and could result in unpredictable consequences.

In late March, Russia’s MoD announced that the Russian Armed Forces had successfully completed the main tasks of the operation’s first stage by significantly reducing Ukraine’s military potential. The second stage of the operation is focused on liberating the newly-recognised republics of the Donbass region, according to the MoD.

ZZ/PR

