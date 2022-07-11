  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Jul 11, 2022, 7:43 PM

Putin, Lukashenkov discuss Lithuania sanctions

Putin, Lukashenkov discuss Lithuania sanctions

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – Putin and Lukashenko discussed a joint response to Lithuania’s ban on goods shipments to Kaliningrad, media have said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have discussed possible joint measures in response to Lithuania’s ban on goods shipments to Kaliningrad, according to a Kremlin readout published Monday.

“Emphasis was placed on the situation in connection with the illegal restrictions imposed by Lithuania on the transit of goods to the Kaliningrad region,” the readout said. “In this context, some possible joint steps were discussed.”

In June, Lithuanian officials banned the passage of goods subject to EU sanctions across its territory into Kaliningrad, Russia’s exclave in Europe.

MNA/PR

News Code 188963
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188963/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News