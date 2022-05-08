Russian nukes could destroy 'enemy' NATO countries in 30 mins

Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Kremlin’s space agency, Roscosmos, said on Sunday that Nato was the one "waging war" and it was "obvious to everyone," different media have reported.

The 58-year-old said, "NATO is waging a war against us. They didn't announce it, but that doesn't change anything. Now it's obvious to everyone.”

He added, “In a nuclear war, NATO countries will be destroyed by us in half an hour."

“But we must not allow it, because the consequences of the exchange of nuclear strikes will affect the state of our Earth," the Russian nuclear official warned.

“Therefore, we will have to defeat this economically and militarily more powerful enemy with conventional armed means.”

He said, "This is a war for the truth - and the right of Russia to exist as a single and independent state.”

Rogozin continued, “The very existence of a Ukraine separate from Russia will inevitably turn it into anti-Russia and a springboard of the West for aggression against our people."

“That is why what we call a Special Military Operation goes far beyond its original meaning and geography.”

MNA/PR