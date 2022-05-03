Washigton not to stand in way of Russia-Iran nuclear coop.

Blinken, in testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, claimed that the Biden administration will not stand in the way of Russia-Iran nuclear cooperation. Rep. Darrell Issa (R., Calif.) asked Blinken to provide assurances that sanctions on both Iran and Russia remain in place as long as Moscow continues its military operation in Ukraine.

Blinken claimed any sanctions lifted as part of a new nuclear deal will be separate from the United States' current pressure campaign on Russia, meaning that the $10 billion contract between Tehran and Moscow will be permitted to go through.

"The actions that Russia would take pursuant to the agreement, if there is a return to the agreement, would not be in contravention of the sanctions imposed on Russia for its actions in Ukraine," Blinken said.

As part of the ongoing negotiations in Vienna—which are being led by Russia on the United States' behalf—the Biden administration committed to waive sanctions preventing Tehran from paying Moscow at least $10 billion to construct nuclear reactors in the country.

Republican lawmakers say the concession undermines the international community’s efforts to isolate Russia in response to its ongoing operation in Ukraine.

RHM/PR