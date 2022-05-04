Russia to boycott UNSC meeting with EU committee

According to a Russian diplomatic source speaking anonymously on Tuesday, Moscow's decision is linked to the situation in Ukraine, according to The Strait Times.

A Western diplomat told AFP they had no memory of Russia boycotting a Security Council meeting since it started a special military operation in Ukraine on Feb 24.

The annual informal meeting between the council and the PSC has not been held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Wednesday's meeting is expected to address the EU's interaction with the UN in countries where both organizations are conducting operations.

Relations have rapidly declined between Moscow and other countries in the UN due to the situation in Ukraine.

