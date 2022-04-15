Armed Forces made Iran symbol of security,authority in region

Aboutorabi Fard made the remarks on Friday while addressing fasting worshipers in sermons of Friday prayers at Imam Khomeini Mosalla.

He also said that in the past decades, Iran's Armed Forces liberated thousands of kilometers of the country's territory from arrogant powers.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he spoke about the importance of a knowledge-based economy that the Leader put emphasis on it.

The educated and skilled workforce is a key pillar of the knowledge-based economy, which has the ability to learn continuously and apply skills to create wealth from knowledge.

He also added, "We must use technological innovation to create wealth, not the export of raw natural resources."

According to him, Iran's economy must not be tied to crude oil resources and crude exports of these expensive resources.

In the end, Aboutorabi Fard hailed the achievements of Iran in the fields of medicine, engineering, nanotechnology, biotechnology, lasers as well as defense equipment in recent years.

