10 countries to partake in Iran Intl. Nano 2022 Exhibition

The Secretary of Iran Nano 2022 Exhibition Dr. Emad Ahmadvand said in an interview with Mehr news agency on Sunday that the exhibition will be held after two years and a half due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Like the previous years, this round of exhibition will consist of various sections including business meetings, visits by foreign representatives, the introduction of new nano products and also knowledge-based companies, etc., he said, adding that a number of 200 institutions and knowledge-based companies have so far registered their names to participate in the exhibition, 180 companies of which have been approved.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ahmadvand stated that trade and business meetings will be held among industrialists, industrial owners and knowledge-based companies.

He then put the number of nano products developed by knowledge-based companies in the country in 2019 at 680, the number of which increased to 1,200 in the current year, showing considerable growth.

According to the scheduled plan made in this regard, Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and contracts would be inked between knowledge-based companies and foreign traders, the secretary continued.

Representatives from Latin American countries, the African continent, Asian and also neighboring countries would participate in this edition of the exhibition, he said, adding that participation of these representatives is in line with the technological communications for selling products and transferring technical know-how so that about 10 countries have expressed their readiness to take part in this round of exhibition from countries including Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Syria, Iraq, Ethiopia, India, China, Malaysia, and Thailand.

