2023 Mustafa Prize award ceremony to be held in October

The 2023 Mustafa(pbuh) Prize Award Ceremony will be held in October 2023, during which the winners will be announced.

The winners will be among the nominees who have submitted the bests of science and technology in the Islamic world.

The Mustafa(pbuh) Prize is awarded in the four categories of Information and Communication Science and Technology, Life and Medical Science and Technology, Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, and Basic and Engineering Sciences.

In this round of the Mustafa(pbuh) Prize, a Prize is also awarded to scientists residing in the Islamic countries regardless of their religion with the aim of developing science and technology in these countries.

The nominees can only be nominated by renowned scientists and/or one of the following scientific institutions: universities and research centers, Science and technology associations and centers of excellence, academies of sciences, and science and technology parks.

The prize includes The Mustafa(pbuh) Medal, the Prize Certificate, and a special cash gift that is provided from the endowment of science and technology, and so far more than 400 benefactors from different countries as members of the Khadem Al-Mustafa­(PBUH) community have supported this scientific-cultural movement.

The deadline for nominations is August 31, 2022.

For more information about the criteria and how to submit an application, visit www.mustafaprize.org

MNA