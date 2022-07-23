US to deliver four more HIMARS, up to 580 drones to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden tasked his administration with providing additional military aid to Ukraine, including four HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) and up to 580 Phoenix Ghost unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in The White House John Kirby has said, TASS reported.

In his words, the additional package of US military aid also includes 36,000 rounds for previously delivered mortars and anti-tank systems.

The aid is estimated at around $270 million in total, the official added.

The cost of the Phoenix Ghost UAVs, produced specifically for Ukraine, stands at around $100 million, Kirby said.

RHM/PR