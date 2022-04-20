Iranian, Mauritanian FMs discuss regional, bilateral issues

Stating that the promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation with Africa is one of the main issues on Iran's foreign policy agenda, Amir-Abdollahian told Mauritania's foreign minister that Iran welcomes the expansion of relations with Mauritania.

He also referred to the issues affecting the Islamic world, saying, "The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the ceasefire in Yemen and hopes to witness Intra-Yemeni talks while focusing on lifting the siege and continuing to end the war in Yemen."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian top diplomat appreciated Mauritania's principled positions in support of the Palestinians.

Condemning the Zionists' crimes, Iran FM expressed hope that Palestinians would achieve their historic rights with the support of Muslim countries and nations.

Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, for his part, called the Tehran-Nouakchott relations strong, saying Mauritania welcomes expanding cooperation with Iran in the direction of mutual interests.

He also called for the continuation of consultations between the two countries of Iran and Mairotania for further developing and expanding bilateral relations.

Turning to the crisis in Palestine and Yemen, he stressed the need for supporting the Palestinian oppressed people and expressed hope that a suitable solution would be found to the Yemeni crisis.

