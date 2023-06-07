FM Amir-Abdollahian meets Bruneian counterpart in Tehran

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, Minister for Foreign Affairs II of Brunei Darussalam has paid a visit to Tehran at the invitation of the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

On Wednesday, the Bruneian delegation held a meeting with Iranian top diplomat and a number of Iranian foreign ministry officials.

The agenda of the talks is the development of interactions and cooperation between Iran and Brunei and the examination of the most important regional and international issues.

