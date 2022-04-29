Dozens killed, wounded in mosque explosion in Kabul: report

Tolo News has now reported a terrible explosion in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. According to the report, the incident took place at the Khalifa Mosque in the Afghan capital; But there is no more information about the explosion and its possible casualties.

The report added that the number of casualties in today's attack on the Khalifa Mosque in Kabul is high. The blast occurred during Friday prayers.

An eyewitness stated that more than 300 people were killed and wounded; But so far this statistic has not been confirmed.

Russia Today also reported that more than 300 people were killed and injured in the incident.

Al-Jazeera quoted a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry as saying that 10 people were killed and 15 others were injured in an explosion at a mosque in western Kabul.

Sources say the blast occurred as people inside the mosque were praying Friday prayers, and the blast was so powerful that the roof of the mosque completely collapsed.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Today's blast comes as on Thursday, 9 people were killed and 13 others were injured in two consecutive explosions in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province.

Last Thursday, more than 150 people were also killed and wounded in a bloody attack on a Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif.

