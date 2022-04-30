Two electricity towers in Afghanistan exploded by terrorists

Afghanistan Electricity Company (Breshna) said in a statement that terrorists blew up two imported electricity towers in the Taghmeh area of southern Salang, Parwan province, last night.

Breshna also added that the company's technical staff had been sent to the area to repair the destroyed towers.

The news comes as several terrorist attacks in different cities of Afghanistan in recent weeks have resulted in the martyrdom and injury of many Afghan citizens. A recent example was a horrific explosion at a mosque in Kabul yesterday, in which 10 people were killed and 15 were injured.

The ISIL terrorist group claimed the responsibility for most of the terrorist incidents in this country.

