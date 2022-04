Issuing a statement, the embassy said that Iran hopes the current Afghan government will succeed in fighting terrorism and extremism and ensuring the security of the Afghan people.

News sources on Friday reported a horrific explosion at the Khalifa Mosque in Kabul during Friday prayers, killing and injuring tens of people.

Condemning the terrorist attack, the Taliban spokesman said that the perpetrators of this crime will soon be identified and punished.

MP/FNA14010210000360