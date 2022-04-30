  1. World
Explosion in west Kabul kills 1, injures 3: local media

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Local media in Afghanistan reported on Saturday afternoon that an explosion had taken place in the west of Kabul killing at lease one and wounding three people.

According to local Afghan media, eyewitnesses said the blast took place near the Dehburi intersection in the Security  Distrct 3 in Kabul.

The blast has reportedly targeted a bus.

Harat Online telegram channel has said that at least one has been killed while three others have reportedly been injured in the blast.

There have been deadly explosions across Afghanistan over the past few weeks. Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds have been injured in the recent blasts.

Tolo News telegram channel has quoted the Taliban that the only killed in the blast is a woman. 

