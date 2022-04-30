Occupiers seek to create religious division in Afghanistan

The recent developments (explosions) in Afghanistan show that the occupiers are trying to compensate for the defeat against the Afghan people with the help of their terrorist mercenaries such as the ISIL, and creating sedition and ethnic-religious division.

Condemning the recent terrorist attack in Kabul, the Iranian president's envoy to Afghanistan said, "The time has come for the rulers to strive for a secure country by encouraging and utilizing all national and elite capacities."

The time is limited, he added.

Media on Friday reported a horrific explosion at the Khalifa Mosque in Kabul during Friday prayers, killing and injuring dozens of people.

After yesterday's terrorist attack, the Taliban spokesman said that the perpetrators will soon be identified and punished.

Iran's embassy in Kabul also condemned the terrorist act in a statement.

