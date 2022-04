"During the holy month of Ramadan, such crimes are reprehensible and have nothing to do with Islam and our country," Mujahid said, adding that the Taliban sympathizes with the families of the victims.

"Soon, the perpetrators of this crime will be identified and punished," he added.

News sources on Friday reported a horrific explosion at the Khalifa Mosque in Kabul during Friday prayers, killing and injuring tens of people.

MP/5478996