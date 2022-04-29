Israeli regime preparing conditions for its destruction

IRGC Chief made the remarks on the International Quds Day prior to the Friday prayers.

Noting that General Qassem Soleimani was appointed by the Iranian Leader to lead the Resistance movement in the Islamic world, Salami added that General Soleimani was able to invite the youth to jihad and organize them in a short period of time in all parts of the Islamic world and put a strong barrier against the Zionist regime.

"From that day until today, the Zionist army has not won any war," he said, adding that the Israel regime is collapsing because despite the brutal massacres they've committed in the past, today even wounding a Palestinian would lead them to experience a great punishment.

Salami went on to say that the Zionists have thought that the thick layers of security could save the most secure regime in the world from the attacks of the heroic Palestinians, but the Palestinian martyrs defeated the entire Israeli regime's army and its security forces in one night in the heart of the 1948 territories.

Addressing the Zionist officials, he stressed their disability to confront the attacks of the Palestinians as well as the attacks of Hezbollah and other Resistance groups.

Stating that the US is no longer a safe place for the Zionist regime, Salami said that the White House and the Zionist regime's security systems are now as weak as a spider nest.

General Salami ended his remarks by warning the Israeli regime to end the wickedness by saying, "You know we are people of action and reaction. Our answers are painful and we set the stage for our goals. We will not give up on you, wait; You have seen our answers."

He also praised Palestinians' confrontations and defense against the Zionists' aggression.

MP/5477985