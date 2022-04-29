Quds Day rallies across world (+VIDEOS)

The rallies went underway at 10 am in Tehran and over 900 cities across the country and a major part of Muslim states.

The rallies are held to mark Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and was initiated by the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

People from all walks of life have gathered for the annual event, holding placards with slogans that read ‘Down with Israel, Down with the USA’ to show their contempt for the racist policies of Israel and the US support for the regime.

Quds Day in Tehran, April 29, 2022

Hundreds of thousands of Tehraners took to the streets in downtown the capital to commemorate International Quds Day today. Senior Iranian officials also attended the rallies.

Hundreds of residents of Iraq's Basra province took to the streets on Friday morning on the occasion of Quds Day to support the Palestinian people.

Participants in the rallies in Basra province chanted slogans against Tel Aviv and Washington, strongly condemning the Zionist regime's hostile actions against the Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hundreds of Bahrainis demonstrated in solidarity with the Palestinians on Friday in various parts of the country. The participants in the march demanded the severance of Al Khalifa's relations with the Zionists.

News sources reported that the Palestinians have gradually started to gather in Al-Aqsa Mosque on the occasion of the International Quds Day. According to the latest reports, thousands of Palestinians are currently moving toward the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This item is being updated...

MNA/